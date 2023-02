(WFRV) – Love is in the air and in your cup thanks to Terra Verde.

Marko stopped by Local 5 Live with more on their ‘Amore Blend’ plus the latest food special, Avo Taco Bowl – Creamy Mac & Cheese with taco meat, corn, black beans, Pico de Gallo, with a Cilantro Lime Avocado sauce.

Terra Verde is located on 507 N. Madison Street in Chilton, for hours click here.

Scoops Ice Cream House can be found at 131 E. Chestnut Street in Chilton. For hours, click here.