(WFRV)- Take time out of meal prepping with this dish from the Wisconsin Beef Council.
In this segment, Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shows how to make DIY Beef Ramen Noodle Jars.
Ingredients:
- 12 ounces thinly sliced cooked beef Flank Steak
- 2 tablespoons beef base
- 1/2 cup chopped kimchi
- 4 teaspoons red miso paste
- 8 drops of sesame oil
- 2 cups baby spinach leaves
- 1 cup shredded carrot
- 8 fresh mushrooms, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions
- 2 packages (3 ounces each) dried ramen noodles, any flavor
Directions:
- Add 1-1/2 teaspoons beef concentrate, 2 tablespoons kimchi, 1 teaspoon miso paste, and 2 drops sesame oil to each of four 1-quart Mason canning jars.
- To each jar, add 3 ounces (1/2 cup) cooked beef steak, 1/2 cup spinach leaves, 1/4 cup carrot, a quarter of mushroom slices, and 2 tablespoons green onion.
- Add half of each package of ramen noodles to each jar, discarding flavor packets.
- Close jars. Refrigerate at least 1 hour.
- To serve, remove the lid and carefully add 2-1/2 cups boiling water to each jar.
- Close the jar tightly and let stand for 5 minutes, shaking occasionally.
- Serve with toppings, if desired.
- Cook’s Tip: Jars can be refrigerated for as long as 3 days and prepared as needed.