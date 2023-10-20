(WFRV)- Take time out of meal prepping with this dish from the Wisconsin Beef Council.

In this segment, Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shows how to make DIY Beef Ramen Noodle Jars.

Ingredients:

12 ounces thinly sliced cooked beef Flank Steak

2 tablespoons beef base

1/2 cup chopped kimchi

4 teaspoons red miso paste

8 drops of sesame oil

2 cups baby spinach leaves

1 cup shredded carrot

8 fresh mushrooms, thinly sliced

1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions

2 packages (3 ounces each) dried ramen noodles, any flavor

Directions: