Ana’s Sewing Studio Anniversary Sale

(WFRV) – Whether you’re just getting started in sewing or you’ve been doing it for years, you’ll find new ideas at Ana’s Sewing Studio.

Not to mention the machines, fabric, and more to ‘thread’ together some great projects, especially during a special event this weekend.

Local 5 Live stopped by recently with a look around and got some details on their Anniversary Sale and Shop Hop.

Ana’s Sewing Studio has three locations:

1230 W. College Avenue, Appleton

933 Anderson Drive, Green Bay

225675 Rib Mountain Drive, Wausau

The Anniversary Sale is September 26 – October 2 with door prizes and hourly specials. If you Shop Hop all three locations, you can enter to win a sewing machine.

For more, head to anasewingstudio.com.