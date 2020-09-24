Annual car show and ladies week at American Antiques and Jewelry

(WFRV) – Cool cars, and lots of bling sums up this Saturday’s car show at American Antiques and Jewelry.

The car show runs from 10 AM – 2 PM. Admission is free. There will be raffle prizes, 50/50 raffle, and a K9 demo.

The car show benefits Police Lights of Christmas.

American Antiques and Jewelry is also hosting Ladies Week, September 28th – October 3rd with lots of deals and drawings.

You’ll find American Antiques and Jewelry at 2545 West Mason Street in Green Bay.

Reach them at (920) 498-0111 or online at aaandj.com.

