Annual ‘Rock Cancer’ Fundraiser to benefit cancer research in Wisconsin, this weekend in Little Chute

(WFRV) – It’s time to Rock Cancer – a fun annual event that has raised more than one million dollars for local patients, and research.

The Spierings Cancer Foundation has a mission to provide financial support for families affected by cancer in the Fox Cities and to fund cancer research in Wisconsin.

There will be activities for the whole family like a Run/Walk, raffle, inflatables, face painting, dunk tank, and more.



The band schedule is as follows:

1:00 pm – Homemade Brew

3:00 pm – Straight Chuters

5:30 pm – Carl Wockner

7:30 pm – The Bomb

10:00 pm – FlashMob!

Rock Cancer is Saturday, August 17th at 1 pm through August 18th at 12 am at Doyle Park, 100 Van Buren Street in Little Chute.

For all of the details, head to their Facebook event page and for more information on The Spierings Cancer Foundation, click here.