REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a celebration of a child’s life to help others in our community and you can take part in that mission this weekend.

The “Shoot for Coop” fundraising event takes place Sunday, August 11th at the Reedsville Sportsman Club at 7015 Pleasant View Road in Reedsville from 8 am – 5 pm.

For a complete event line up list, head to shoot4coop.com.