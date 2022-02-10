(WFRV) – Great hockey, great promotions. It’s another fun weekend for Green Bay Gambers Fans.

Friday night is Wisconsin Night, Miller Night, and College Night. Enjoy Wisconsin themed promotions, and $3 Miller Lite throughout the game. College students can buy tickets for just $10 with a valid student ID.

Then on Saturday night, join the Gamblers for Family Night with $2 hot dogs and sodas and the annual “We Gotcha Girl” game. Fans are encouraged to donate feminine hygiene products, or monetary donations which will be given to those in need throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. for both games, head to gamblershockey.com for tickets.