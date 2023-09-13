(WFRV)- Medicare open enrollment is right around the corner. With just over a month, are you prepared?

Sovereign Select is here to help you get the plan that fits your needs. Independent agent Paul Steckart is here to help through every step of the process.

Paul cautions against taking advice from flyers in the mail, instead working with an agent like himself to explore all the options.

For more information, you can head to MedicareGB.com or contact Paul directly at Psteckartgb@gmail.com or give him a call at 920-676-4752.