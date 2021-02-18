Apple Valley Veterinary Clinic: How to care for your pet’s teeth

(WFRV) – February is Pet Dental Health Month but most people have no idea how to care for their pet’s dental needs in between visits to the vet.

Dr. Pete Gasper from Apple Valley Veterinary Clinic in Appleton joined Local 5 Live with a special guest to show us just how easy it is to be sure your pet’s teeth are clean and healthy which leads to a happy, longer life.

Appleton Valley Veterinary Clinic is at 820 E. Northland Avenue in Appleton. Reach out to them at 920-733-1962, online at applevalleyvetclinic.com.