Appleton North High School presents: “Matilda: The Musical”

 (WFRV) – Award-winning, diverse and innovative, the theatre program at Appleton North High School is active year-round and their production of “Matilda: The Musical” begins its run.

It features a cast, crew, and orchestra of over 100 students, an elaborate set, projection technology, costumes, dance sequences, and flying effects.

“Matilda: The Musical” runs at the following dates/times:

March 12 – 14, 19-21 @ 7 pm
March 14, 15, 21, 22 @ 12:30 pm.

Admission is $15. To purchase tickets, stop by appletonnorththeatre.org, call 920-997-3994 or email northboxoffice@gmail.com.

