(WFRV) – Today’s Local 5 Live Spotlight on Entertainment takes viewers under the sea.

Some cast members from Appleton North High School gives a preview of Spongebob the Musical.

Details from appletonnorththeatre.org:

Public Performances: Matinees on March 12, 13, 19, 20 at 1 pm; Evenings on March 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19 at 7 pm

Matinee Performances for School Groups: Mar. 10 at 12:30 pm, and Mar. 17 at 9 am

Admission: $15 reserved seating. Tickets now available online at showtix4u.com. In-person sales begin Feb. 21 in the box office by the North Auditorium on Mondays and Thursdays from 4-6 pm. For more information, contact the North Theatre Box Office at 920-997-3994 or northboxoffice@gmail.com.

After a two-year hiatus from presenting a musical, the Appleton North High School Theatre, Music and Fine Arts Departments return to the stage with the Fox Valley premiere of the Broadway hit, “The SpongeBob Musical,” March 10-20, in the Orlyn A. Zieman Auditorium.

Based on the popular Nickelodeon series by Stephen Hillenberg, “The SpongeBob Musical” was written by Kyle Jarrow, with an eclectic score by rock and pop icons David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Yolanda Adams, Lady A, Sarah Bareilles, and legendary bands Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T’s, and They Might Be Giants. Declared “BRILLIANT!” by the New York Times, it was nominated for 12 Tony awards when it premiered in 2017.

The show is set in the undersea city of Bikini Bottom, which is inhabited by the happy-go-lucky and ever-optimistic yellow sea sponge SpongeBob SquarePants and his equally quirky friends and neighbors. SpongeBob’s pleasant existence is abruptly interrupted when it is discovered that Mt. Humongous, a nearby volcano, will erupt within the next 48 hours and completely obliterate Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob, trying to prove to himself and the world that he is not “just a simple sponge,” resolves to save the day when everybody else has given up all hope.