(WFRV)- It is time to taste the world and explore downtown Appleton at the same time with the Cultural Cuisine Walk.

Enjoy food and drinks from various restaurants in Appleton. Two of those restaurants are Uni Uni Bubble Tea and The Cozzy Corner.

You can get tickets online at appletondowntown.org/cultural-cuisine-walk/ or you can buy them at 333 West College Avenue, Suite 100.

This event will take place on Saturday, September 23, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at each participating restaurant.

For more information, head to appletondowntown.org/cultural-cuisine-walk/.