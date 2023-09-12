(WFRV) – Apricity stopped by Local 5 Live to talk about many of its services as well as a donation match that is happening during September.

Apricity CEO Michelle Devine Giese talked about what the company offers. From start to finish from residential treatment all the way to employment.

Apricity helps people get a stable work history so they are prepared when going out into the workforce.

Michelle also talked about a challenge grant that is happening during the month of September. There is a $30,000 match going on. For every dollar someone donates that is matched up to $30,000.

This will help support the programs.

More information can be found on Apricity’s Facebook page.