(WFRV) – September is National Recovery Month – a time to celebrate local programs dedicated to the cause and a time to celebrate the progress made by those on this journey.

Michelle Devine Giese visited Local 5 Live with a look at some of the many ways the non-profit Apricity helps and more on how you can help them this month.

Apricity is located in the Fox Cities. Connect with them and donate at apricityservices.com.