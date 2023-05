(WFRV)- Apricot Lanes has lots of cute fashion ideas for this summer plus a preview for “Mom’s night out”.

Mom’s night out is tonight (May 11th) from 5pm to 8pm. Enjoy a live DJ, snacks, refreshments, and have a chance to win a makeover and shopping spree. Also enjoy 20% off everything in the store.

For more information head to apricotlanegreenbay.com.