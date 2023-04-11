(WFRV) – April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month and today is World Parkinson’s Day.

The Parkinson’s Foundation works to highlight efforts to make life better for people living with this disease. CEO John Lehr and Vikas Chinnan, living with Young-Onset Parkinson’s Disease joined us for a conversation and how we can help.

To learn more, head to Parkinson.org or call toll-free 1-800-4PD-INFO.

Actor, Michael J. Fox, who has Parkinson’s, is looking back on his life and career in a new documentary: “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” which debuts on Apple TV+ on May 12.