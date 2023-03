SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – This is no April Fool’s joke. The first day of the month brings 6-Pack Roulette to both Ahnapee locations.

Bring a friend and enjoy five Mary Helles beers and one Lemon Sour Ale, all in one 6-pack. And be sure to pick up your N.E.W. Craft Beerport.

It’s your passport to explore and enjoy savings at area breweries. Ahnapee Brewery is located at 202 Clark Street in Algoma and the junction of I-41 and Lineville Road in Suamico.

Find out more online at www.ahnapeebrewery.com