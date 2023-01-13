(Brillion) – Thanks to snowmaking, cross-country ski trails are open at the new Ariens Nordic Center in Brillion.

You’ll find 5K of lighted cross-country ski trails and a state-of-the-art Biathlon Range, and snowshoe trails. Inside, warm up by the fireplace, shop in the store, rent equipment, or get something to eat and drink.

There are youth and adult ski programs available, and trails for every season.

While the Grand Opening of the center has been postponed due to warm conditions, trails are open to the public. The Ariens Nordic Center is located at 1111 Round Lake Road in Brillion. To check trail conditions and find out more, head to https://ariensnordic.com/