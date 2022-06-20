(WFRV) – Enjoy the work of local artists of all kinds from things you can hang on your walls to things to please the palette.

It’s Art in the Park and Food Truck Rally in De Pere and today Logan from the events committee visited Local 5 Live along with Ashley from Mad Madam Metals and Leonard from Smokehound BBQ with details on all the fun of this upcoming event.

Art in the Park and Food Truck Rally is this Sunday, June 26 from 9 am – 2 pm at Voyageur Park in De Pere. For more information head to their Facebook event page.