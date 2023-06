(WFRV)- Art in the Park is a wonderful event for all ages. With vendors, art, and magicians, Art in the Park is the perfect summertime event.

Art in the Park will take place in Voyageur Park at 100 Williams Street in De Pere. It will take place on June, 25th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This fun event will also have a Food Truck Rally where you can find all kinds of food.

For more information head to deperechamber.org.