(WFRV)- Wood-burning art is a passion for Kasey Kimball. She started One Creative Bee and has been displaying her amazing artwork for all to see at Farmers’ markets and on Etsy.

Buy wonderful artwork from Keychains to Wall Hanging Home Decor. This One Creative Bee has you covered.

For more information. head to etsy.com/shop/OneCreativeBeeShop or search One Creative Bee on Facebook.