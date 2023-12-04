(WFRV)- Whether you want to keep it for yourself or give a hand-made gift this holiday season, the options are endless at Board & Brush Creative Studio.

Embrace your inner DIY self and make holiday-themed signs that are perfect for any party. In addition, if you join them on December 5th, you will be treated to a hands-on demonstration of cookie decorating four of your own cookies to take home. They provide all the materials and instruct you step-by-step.

Board & Brush Creative Studio is located at 235 North Broadway in Green Bay. They have a new location in the Fox Cities at 109 North Durkee Street in Appleton.

For more information, head to boardandbrush.com/greenbay or boardandbrush.com/appleton.