MAR 4 – 5, 2023

ARTIGRAS

Artigras presented by Mosaic Arts, Inc. and BayCare Clinic. is a fine arts festival that is held in Green Bay, WI. This event will offer patrons a chance to view and purchase the works of artists and craft persons from throughout the Midwest. Exhibited for sale are original works, as well as limited reproductions, representing various media. Outstanding performances are a highlight at the event including a variety of music and dance.

Children can get hands-on creative experiences through participation in a variety of activities. The family activity area, this year, is present in partnership with Hands on Deck, a not-for-profit organization that offers a wide variety of classes in all things wood. Bring the whole family to experience an exciting activity using real woodworking tools and visit with other community organizations in the area to learn about the great work that they do.