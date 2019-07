(WFRV) – Joan White’s talent for bringing wood to life has captured the attention of collectors around the world but you only have to travel as far as Lakewood to see her beautiful creations.

You can find the art of Joan White in the Nicolet Studio on Gage Street in Lakewood.

Call her at 715-276-6464 and see her work at joanwhite.com. Find her on Facebook as well.