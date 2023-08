(WFRV)- Explore one-of-a-kind art designs at Artstreet in Ashwaubenon.

Enjoy art that you can purchase while listening to live music. They will have live performances from Brad Garity, Talk of the Town, Mama Ginger and the Red Hots, and more.

This great event is happening on Friday, August 25th through the 27th at Ashwaubomay Park.

For more information head to mosaicartsinc.org.