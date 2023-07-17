(WFRV)- Art at the Park returns to Appleton This Saturday and Sunday (July 22nd and 23rd). This 2-day event will have over 200 vendors.

Stop by Art at The Park and you will see Jewelry, Ceramics, Digital Artwork, and so much more. While visiting, you might get a little hungry. There will be plenty of food options to satisfy whatever you desire.

There will be live music. Enjoy the sounds of David Paul Martin, The Belle Weather, Tom Thiel Trio, and more.

Art at the Park will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at City Park in Appleton. City Park is located at 500 East Franklin Street. There is free parking and free admission to the event.

For more information head to troutmuseum.org/art-at-the-park/.