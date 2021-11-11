ASHBA w/ DJ Nu Stylez & Surge & Cal tomorrow night at Epic Center Green Bay

(WFRV) – Today our Spotlight on Entertainment features guitar dance music as we speak with popular creator/musician, ASHBA along with Ryan from Epic Center Green Bay.

ASHBA is a world-renowned producer, songwriter and multi-platinum recording artist. On the heels of his upcoming new single, “Bella Ciao,” the acclaimed GDM (Guitar Dance Music) musician, will bring his unique trailblazing live show to the EPIC Center for a special one-night event:

FRIDAY, November 12

As a member of such notable bands including Beautiful Creatures, Sixx:A.M., and Guns N’ Roses, ASHBA has captivated audiences for decades, and has co-written or co-produced numerous hits for legendary artists ranging from Neil Diamond to Motley Crue. With multiple chart-topping hits and millions of fans across the globe, ASHBA continues to push new boundaries with his music.

Hailing from the backwoods of Monticello, Indiana, ASHBA’s diverse skills as a producer, songwriter and guitarist, constantly test the limits of electronic music with high-energy shows that embrace a full range of genres.

This will be an ALL-AGES event and advance tickets go on-sale tomorrow at NOON CST and will be available by clicking here.

For more information on ASHBA and other upcoming events including tickets, head to epicgreenbay.com.

