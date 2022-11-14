(WFRV) – Today’s spotlight on entertainment will have you singing some familiar tunes from a popular musical.

Some of the cast and crew from Ashwaubenon High School’s presentation of ‘Guys and Dolls’ visited Local 5 Live with details on the show plus a sneak peak performance.

Details from ashwaubenonpac.com:

Sunday, November 20, 2022 | 2:00 pm

Tickets start at $12

Adults $15 | Students $12 (high school & younger) | Senior Citizens $12 (ages 65+) service fees apply

20% discount when purchasing tickets to three (3) or more performances of Guys & Dolls at once . Discount not available on previous purchases nor on combined individual orders.

Presented by Ashwaubenon High School Performing Arts

Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, Guys and Dolls ran for 1,200 performances when it opened on Broadway in 1950. It received nearly unanimous positive reviews from critics and has won a bevy of awards, including eight Tony Awards, seven Drama Desks and seven Lawrence Olivier Awards.

Set in Depression-era Times Square, Guys and Dolls is about a couple of big city gamblers and the women who love them. Gambler Nathan Detroit tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck. Meanwhile, Detroit’s girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for fourteen years. Detroit turns to fellow gambler Sky Masterson for the dough, and Masterson ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result. Guys and Dolls takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong.

This Ashwaubenon High School Performing Arts production of Guys and Dolls is led by Bernie Rocheleau, Director; Debbie Drumm, Music Director; Marc Jimos, Pit Band Director; Kevin Flogel, Choreographer; Paul Seymour, Wardrobe; Jill Huguet, Props/Sets; Lois Gegare, Hair and Makeup; Kraig Kramer, Set Construction; Phil Turnbul, Set Construction; Grace Hess, Stage Manager; and Truman Thor, Technical Director.