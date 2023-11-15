(WFRV)- The story of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a tale that follows the journey of a dreamer.

Joseph is given a coat of many colors by his father, which makes his brothers jealous. The brothers decide to sell Joseph into slavery after initially plotting to have him killed. Convincing their father that his favorite son has died, they reveal his tattered coat and believe that they are rid of him once and for all.

How will Joseph escape this mess? Discover for yourself at The Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center at 2391 South Ridge Road in Ashwaubenon.

Performances are November 17, 18, 24, 25 at 7 p.m. and November 26 at 2 p.m.

For tickets, head to ticketstaronline.com.