Ashwaubenon High School presents Tony-award winning musical, “Into the Woods”

(WFRV) – Some of the cast of Ashwaubenon High School’s musical production of “Into the Woods” joined Local 5 Live with details the performance. 

For tickets, head to ticketstaronline.com, the show runs: 

NOVEMBER 19, 2021 | 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM 

NOVEMBER 20, 2021 | 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM 

NOVEMBER 21, 2021 | 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM 

NOVEMBER 26, 2021 | 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM 

NOVEMBER 27, 2021 | 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM 

Into the Woods is one of Stephen Sondheim’s most popular musicals, as he and writer James Lapine brilliantly take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece that has become a rare modern classic. 

This Tony Award-winning production humorously follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his old cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on an enchanting journey in the woods to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the comedy gets a little darker as the consequences of all their actions eventually return to haunt them in this spectacular Broadway musical production – Into the Woods! 

