Ashwaubenon Performing Arts club heads outdoors for Broadway musical “Damn Yankees”

(WFRV) – Ashwaubenon High School’s production of the Broadway musical, ‘Damn Yankees’ is being brought to you outside!

The group is hitting Ed Krcmar Ball Field bringing Theatre outdoors, saying, “Sure, this is unusual, but we really wanted to give you a live theatre experience while remaining safe by using an outdoor venue. So we came up with the idea of doing a classic baseball-themed musical actually performed on a baseball field.” Step back in time to the 1950’s – grab a blanket or a folding camp chair and head on out to the ballpark for some great music and entertainment.

SEATING: We will do our part to keep you safe. Seating for Damn Yankees will be by General Admission. Flags will be placed on the field at socially-distanced intervals to provide “areas” of seating for family or bubble groups. You may choose to sit in the Blanket Section which will be on the infield grass area between home plate and the pitcher’s mound. You can either bring your own blanket or sit in the grass, but you must be seated on the ground in this area, as to not obstruct the view of those behind. You may also choose to sit in the Lawn Chair Section. You must bring your own lawn chair and sit with your group near your flag. This area is on the infield grass and dirt from the pitcher’s mound to the dirt areas at the base lines. Remember to bring your own lawn chair or blanket! Outfield will be for overflow and standing only.

MASKING: We are asking that all audience members wear face coverings as you enter the venue. Once you are in your family group, you may choose to unmask if everyone in your group is vaccinated. This is per CDC guidelines.

For more information, including tickets, head to Ashwaubenon.ludus.com.