(WFRV) – They’ve been working tirelessly to rescue Aquatic Animals for years, now J & R Aquatic Animal Rescue has a place to call home.

John from J & R stopped by Local 5 Live with details on how you can attend the grand opening this weekend, plus a look at some of aquatic friends and the important work the rescue does in the community.

The Grand Opening for J & R Aquatic Animal Rescue is this Saturday from 10 am – 2 pm, 976 American Drive, Suite 1 in Neenah.

See adoptable pets and other ways to help at jraar.org: