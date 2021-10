KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) - A K9 with the Menominee Tribal Police Department had a busy Sunday after sniffing and finding drugs during a traffic stop and later locating a suspect that was hiding in the woods.

According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, on Oct. 17 Sergeant Wauckechon pulled over a vehicle and noticed signs of possible drug use. K9 Rosco searched the vehicle and found packages of crystal methamphetamine and heroin.