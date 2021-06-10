Author Kevin Revolinski talks about his newest book, ‘Stealing Away’

(WFRV) – It’s his 16th book and a bit of a departure from the travel guide genre he’s known for – Author Kevin Revolinski stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at his latest book, ‘Stealing Away: A Collection of Twelve Short Stories’.

FROM THE AUTHOR:

So you’re already familiar with Wisconsin’s Best Beer Guide, Best Tent Camping Wisconsin, Paddling Wisconsin, and Backroads & Byways of Wisconsin and perhaps the travel memoir The Yogurt Man Cometh: Tales of an American Teacher in Turkey. My 16th book came out this year and it is a turn to what I’d always wanted to be writing: fiction. Stealing Away is a collection of twelve short stories, some previously published in literary journals, some new, and it is available in bookstores and online. A Madison book club recently read it, and the book received praises from Midwestern bestselling novelists Nickolas Butler and J. Ryan Stradal (so far!). I’d love to have a chance sometime to talk about Stealing Away, or any or all of my somewhat curious mix of books and travels.

Half the stories are set in fictional small-town locations here in Wisconsin and northern Illinois, while the settings for the other half of them are drawn from my years of traveling: Syria, Turkey, Peru, Mexico and the Caribbean in this case. (My website The Mad Traveler chronicles some of my adventures in over 75 countries.)

Kevin will be signing books locally over the next few days, here’s where you can get your signed:

June 11: The Book Store, Appleton

June 12: Lion’s Mouth Bookstore, Green Bay – that same afternoon he will be at Novel Bay Booksellers in Sturgeon Bay.

Connect with him and all of his books at kevinrevolinski.com.