(WFRV) – There’s a new corporate thriller to add to your must-read list and it’s written by a former Appleton resident.

Author Mike Trigg stopped by Local 5 Live with details on his new book prior to his appearance at the Fox Cities Book Festival.

Mike’s book ‘Bit Flip’ is available now. Hear him speak about his journey to become an author tomorrow, October 14 from 6 – 7 pm at the Fox Cities Book Festival, happening at the Stone Arch Brewpub, 1004 S. Olde Oneida St in Appleton.

For more, head to foxcitiesbookfestival.org.