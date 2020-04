(WFRV) – They have shown perseverance after a devastating fire at their last location.

Producer Dena spoke with the owners of the now re-built, Author’s Kitchen & Bar to find out how you can help support this local business.

They are located on 125 E. College Avenue in Appleton. They are open for curbside pick up and deliveries.

Check out their menu online at authorskitchenandbar.com and call 920-358-7207 to place an order.

For all the latest specials, follow them on Instagram and Facebook.