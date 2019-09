(WFRV) – The Autism Society of Greater Wisconsin’s goal is to increase the quality of life for those affected by autism.

You can help in this goal by attending the Autism Friendly Acoustic Concert this Saturday from 5 – 10 pm at Sluggers Sports Bar, 2222 E. Northland Avenue in Appleton.

To volunteer, promote, or sponsor the event, email: info@austimsgreaterwi.org.

To speaker, perform, or provide audio/video, email: info@7000apart.com.

For more details, head to their Facebook event page.