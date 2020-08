(WFRV) – Steve DeBaker stopped by Local 5 Live with details on the 8th anniversary celebration of the Wisconsin Ledge AVA.

Come celebrate the unique landscape that is the Wisconsin Ledge AVA, encompassing nearly 2.5M acres across 10 counties. Festivities include painters, potters, music, and food and is free to the public. It’s happening on Saturday, August 15th at Trout Springs Winery in Greenleaf.

For details, head to their Facebook event page.