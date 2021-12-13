AVB Community Band presents: ‘Christmas with Our Friends: A Weidner Wonderland’

(WFRV) – Today’s Local 5 Live puts the spotlight on local entertainment with a look (and listen!) at a popular community band, the AVB Community Band.

You can catch their live show, “Christmas with Our Friends: A Weidner Wonderland” December 20 at 7 pm at the Weidner Center in Green Bay.

Details from avbcommunityband.org:

December 20 – 7:00 pm
“Christmas with our Friends: A Weidner Wonderland”
Special Performance at the Weidner Center
We will be conducting a food drive for Paul’s Pantry
Sponsored by Bellevue Family Dentistry

