(WFRV) – The upcoming warmer temperatures give the perfect reason to head downtown Appleton this weekend for Avenue of Ice.

Abby from Appleton Downtown, Inc. visited Local 5 Live with a run down of this year’s event.

Details from appletondowntown.org:

Stroll along College Avenue in Downtown Appleton starting on Friday, February 17 and view 34 unique ice sculptures designed by Krystal Kleer Ice Sculptures, LLC displayed in front of the unique boutiques, specialty shops and restaurants.

While strolling Downtown, be sure to warm up and support the amazing small businesses! Take a peek at their great winter items to find ways to stay warm and enjoy the Wisconsin Winter! Items such as hot chocolate, mittens & cozy hoodies, winter brews, and more can all be found in Downtown Appleton.

New this year! Visit Houdini Plaza on Saturday, February 18 for a live ice carving demonstration with Krystal Kleer starting at 10:30 a.m.!

FIND AN ICE SCULPTURE AT THE LOCATIONS BELOW

STARTING FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17!

· Heid Music, 308 E. College Avenue

· TDS Fiber, 230 E. College Avenue

· Garden View Family Restaurant, 216 E. College Avenue

· Tennie’s Jewelry, 208 E. College Avenue

· Prevent Suicide Fox Cities, 200 E. College Avenue

· AZCO, 122 E. College Avenue

· J. Geiger Consulting, 122 E. College Avenue

· Tundraland, 303 E. College Avenue

· Beatnik Betty’s Resale Butik & Blue Moon Emporium, 227 E. College Avenue

· Wooden Nickel, 217 E. College Avenue

· Fore Development, 201 E. College Avenue

· Olive & Rose Boutique, 125 E. College Avenue

· The Vintage Garden & Lillians of Appleton, 119 E. College Avenue

· Sunny Side Up Yoga & Ivory Rose Bridal Boutique, 103 E. College Avenue

· Bazil’s Pub, 109 W. College Avenue

· Appleton Downtown, Inc & Fox Communities Credit Union, Houdini Plaza

· Amcor Flexibles North America, 100 W. College Avenue

· City of Appleton, 10 E. College Avenue

· Johnson Financial Group, 222 W. College Avenue

· Century 21 Affiliated, 310 W. College Avenue

· Fox Cities PAC, 400 W. College Avenue

· Air Wisconsin Airlines, 514 W. College Avenue

· Cleo’s, 203 W. College Avenue

· Home Burger Bar, 205 W. College Avenue

· Mile of Music Festival, 221 W. College Avenue

· Renewal by Andersen, 333 W. College Avenue

· Durty Leprechaun, 343 W. College Avenue

· Mr. Frogs, 409 W. College Avenue

· The Bent Keg, 417 W. College Avenue

· The Bar on the Avenue, 427 W. College Avenue

· OB’s Brau Haus, 523 W. College Avenue

· Float Light, 609 W. College Avenue

· Uni Uni Bubble Tea, 823 W. College Avenue

· Coalesce Marketing & Design, Inc., 823 W. College Avenue

SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS FOR A CHANCE TO WIN PRIZES! Submit your photos enjoying the ice sculptures on our Facebook page for a chance to be featured on our social media pages and to win a variety of prizes!