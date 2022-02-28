(WFRV) – There’s a fun drink recipe you can order – whether it’s your birthday or not.
Kell from il Bar Coffeehouse & Bistro with a look at the first year of business for this local spot and directions on how to make their birthday drink at home.
il Bar Coffeehouse & Bistro is located at 100 S. Birch Street in Kimberly. Connect with them online at ilbarcoffee.com.
Recipe for Birthday Cake Chiller
1 cup milk (whole milk best)
1 cup vanilla ice cream
1 cup ice
1 oz birthday cake syrup
whipped cream & sprinkles for topping
Instructions: Blend all ingredients for approximately 45 seconds