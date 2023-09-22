(WFRV)- Copper Box transfers energy from the stage to the audience with their multi-instrumental talent, unique arrangements, songwriting, and unforgettable stage shows.

Copper Box will play tomorrow (9/23) at The Wheelhouse in Waupaca starting at 1 p.m. They also have performances on September 26th at the Berlin Farmers and Artist Market starting at 5 p.m., September 30th at Appleton Octoberfest at Houdini Plaza stage beginning at 9 a.m., and Suamico Oktoberfest starting at 6 p.m. the same day.

Get more music at copperboxband.com and follow them on Facebook for all the latest.