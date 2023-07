(WFRV)- For some families, getting school supplies is a huge problem.

The Service League and Green Bay First are collecting school supplies to help these struggling families.

The Stuff the Bus event will happen July 6th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 18th, 19, and 20th at Green Bay First at 1460 Shawano Avenue in Green Bay.

For more information head to serviceleaguegb.org or greenbayfirst.org.