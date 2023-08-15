(WFRV)- Disney’s World Princess Week kicks off this Sunday (August 20th). As we remember our favorite princesses, they want to remind us to live each day with confidence and mindfulness.

Supermom and celebrity journalist Emily L. Foley is teaming up with Disney to discuss this initiative and how it can help inspire confidence in young people, especially as they get ready to go back to school.

In this segment, we explore new toys, tools for school, clothing, and even an app to help kids wind down at the end of the day.

For more information head to tipsontv.com.