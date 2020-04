(WFRV) – Bagelicious is on a mission to bring bagels to the frontline workers in Appleton.

Kyle Fritz spoke with Local 5 Live with details on how to help and order yourself some tasty treats.

They are located at 101 E. College Avenue in Appleton. Check out their menu at bageliciousappleton.com and call 920-380-9097 to order. You can also submit your order via Eat Street on their website’s homepage.