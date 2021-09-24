Baking kits for kids with gluten allergies from Little GF Chefs

(WFRV) – From classroom and team celebrations to birthday and holiday parties, being a kid on a restricted diet often means missing out on a tasty part of the fun.

Local 5 Live spoke with Jereann Zann, owner of Little GF Chefs with a fun solution to get kids excited about food.

From GF Chefs:

With Little GF Chefs, there’s finally an easy way for parents to get their littles helping and having a blast in the kitchen while fostering a positive relationship with their food! As well, empowering them to build confidence through baking experiences!

Their delicious kid-friendly kits are free of gluten and sesame as well as the top 8 allergens: peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, wheat, milk, soy, fish, and shellfish.

Support gluten-free kids this fall with any of these scrumptious treats:

Apple Cider Donut Holes

NEW! Freshly launched this Fall 2021

Includes: Donut mix, Apple spice mix, Apple cinnamon topping, 2 silicone pinch bowls, Piping bag, Recipe instructions and detailed ingredients cards

Bonus recipe: homemade applesauce

Bonus recipe: homemade applesauce

Emoji Halloween Cookies

NEW! Available this Halloween–shipping starts Oct 1

Includes: Sugar cookie mix, Icing sugar, Orange plant-based food coloring, Dark chocolate, Pumpkin stainless steel cookie cutter, Ghost stainless steel cookie cutter, 3 piping bags, Recipe instructions and detailed ingredients cards

Mini Apple Pie

What is fall without apple pie? Shipping starts Oct 1

Includes: 1 bag of pie crust mix for 12 mini pies, 1 bag of apple pie filling, 2 Fall themed pastry and cookie stampers, 1 baking ring (to make the pie crust bottoms), Recipe instructions card, Ingredients + Helpful Hints card

Pumpkin Spice Donut Holes

This seasonal favorite is back Oct 1! Perfect for pumpkin spice lovers

Includes: Donut mix, Pumpkin spice mix, Cinnamon, Pumpkin spice sugar mix, Silicone spatula and Thanksgiving themed note pad set, Piping bag, Recipe instructions and detailed ingredients cards

Spider Web Cupcakes