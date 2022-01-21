Bart Starr Tailgate Party tomorrow at the Resch Center in Green Bay

(WFRV) – The tailgate party starts at 3:45 pm tomorrow at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Terry Charles stopped by Local 5 Live with details on the Bart Starr Plaza Tailgate Party.

Bart Starr Plaza Tailgate Party

The Bart Starr Plaza Tailgate Party offers the ultimate tailgate with ultimate convenience. No need to bring your own gear. This party has everything you need…drinks, food and entertainment…all within walking distance of Lambeau Field.

The party starts three and a half hours prior to every home game and ends thirty minutes before kick-off.

Parking lots open six hours before kick-off. Parking is available in the Blue Lot on Armed Forces Drive. Please note Armed Forces Drive closes to traffic 90 min before kickoff and remains closed until two hours after the game. Road closures are at the discretion of the Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department and are subject to change.

