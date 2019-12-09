Live Now
Trump impeachment hearings analysis: Committee vote nears
1  of  7
Closings
Beecher Dunbar Pembine Schools Goodman Armstrong Creek Schools Niagara Schools North Central Area Schools-Hermansville MI Stephenson MI Area Schools Test Wausaukee Schools

Batter Up Bake Shop: Hot Cocoa Cookie Recipe

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 (WFRV) – Today our featured holiday cookie recipe is from the Batter Up Bake Shop.

To order, check out Batter Up Bake Shop on Facebook.

Hot Cocoa Cookies from Batter Up Bake Shop

I cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
2/3 cup brown sugar
1 Tbs vanilla
2 eggs
3 1/3 cups flour
¾ cup hot cocoa mix
1 tsp baking soda
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp salt
1 ½ cups mini chocolate chips
1 cup hot cocoa marshmallows

Preheat oven to 350.  Cream butter, sugars, and vanilla together until light and fluffy.  Add in eggs and mix until just combined.  In a separate bowl whisk together flour, cocoa mix, baking soda, baking powder and salt.  Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until combined.  Stir in the chocolate chips and marshmallows.  Drop 2 Tbs of dough onto a parchment lined cookie sheet 2” apart and bake for 10-13 minutes.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories