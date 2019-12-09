Batter Up Bake Shop: Hot Cocoa Cookie Recipe

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Habitat for Humanity Restore is a great place where items you no longer need from your home can help others create new looks for their home.

Now, the Greater Green Bay Area Habitat for Humanity’s Restore has a new location: 1967 Allouez Avenue. The grand opening is December 10, 10 am – 4 pm. December hours are Mon – Sat 9 am – 4 pm.