Batter Up Bake Shop: Hot Cocoa Cookie Recipe

(WFRV) – Today our featured holiday cookie recipe is from the Batter Up Bake Shop.
Hot Cocoa Cookies from Batter Up Bake Shop
I cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
2/3 cup brown sugar
1 Tbs vanilla
2 eggs
3 1/3 cups flour
¾ cup hot cocoa mix
1 tsp baking soda
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp salt
1 ½ cups mini chocolate chips
1 cup hot cocoa marshmallows
Preheat oven to 350. Cream butter, sugars, and vanilla together until light and fluffy. Add in eggs and mix until just combined. In a separate bowl whisk together flour, cocoa mix, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until combined. Stir in the chocolate chips and marshmallows. Drop 2 Tbs of dough onto a parchment lined cookie sheet 2” apart and bake for 10-13 minutes.