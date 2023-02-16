(WFRV) – It’s a huge community event and fundraiser in Oshkosh but how will the weather affect Battle on Bago?

Local 5 Live met with the organizers for the latest ice conditions and how you can safely enjoy this popular event where you can win cash prizes of more than $345,000, bringing thousands of anglers from around the country.

More from battleonbago.org:

Welcome to Battle On Bago!

The largest ice fishing tournament & family fishing event of the year!

Battle on Bago was created in 2007 by a group of five Oshkosh Southwest Rotarians in order to support area youth and conservation efforts throughout the state of Wisconsin.

Beneficiaries receiving funds from Battle on Bago embody the mission statement of the event “For Kids & Conservation” and serve as just the beginning of a long list of organizations and youth Battle on Bago will benefit in the future.

Battle on Bago has generated net proceeds of nearly $1.95 Million!

With over $345,000 in prizes and the structure of how you can win a prize, everyone has a chance to go home a winner. Battle on Bago is an event supported by the community and returned directly back to the community. If you don’t feel like fishing, you are more then welcome to join us in the tent (Free Admission) for great food & drinks, live music and tons of awesome raffle prizes.

The Winter Battle On Bago is February 17th & 18th!

