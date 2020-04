(WFRV) – Producer and Digital Reporter, Dena Holtz spoke with Local 5 Live about C-SPAN’s 2020 StudentCam competition.

This year’s theme was ‘What’s Your Vision for 2020? Explore the issue you most want Presidential candidates to address in the upcoming election.’

Bay Port student, Trevor Connaher placed second in the annual program with his documentary, “America’s Digital Divide”.

